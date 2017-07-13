Vigilante Customs Auto Parts and Supplies Shop Benefits from Auto Fair

Vigilante Customs is a Auto Parts and Supplies shop that has been involved in the Friends of Coal Auto Fair since its first year.

They keep coming back because they said everyone is feels like family. Their love of cars is what brings everyone together. Vigilante Customs will be showcasing their vehicles along with their customers and some newer models. They said coming to the auto fair helps business.

"It helps 100% you know people get to see in person what we do, we use a lot of social media, a lot of Facebook, a lot of Instagram,but when you get to come out here everybody is in one area they come out, they get to see what you do, see the work, see the size of the vehicles, hear the vehicles, hear the stereos, see the lights just everything in general," Owner Jay Matics, told us.

Matics says it's just a passion of his and has always been. They're excited to bring out their cars this year and see everyone out there.

