Friends of Coal Auto Fair Preparations

The 13th Annual Friends of Coal Auto Fair starts July 14.



Preparations are underway and people are working hard to make sure it's a success. When you think of an auto fair you think of cars, but there's a lot more than just cars. There will be a lot of activities for people of all ages, food vendors and a market for shopping.

Not only will this be a fun event for the community, it's also a great way for the community to give back.

"It benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia, the Women's Resource Center and the Humane Society of Raleigh County, so three wonderful organizations and every money that the proceeds that are raised here goes to those three organizations and they couldn't do what they do without the support of the community, so this is really a showcase for the community and we hope they come out and support us," Hospice of Southern West Virginia's Josh Jones, said.



Gates open at 9 a.m. and the event is being held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Parking will be free, and there will be a shuttle service taking people to and from 4 lots surrounding the airport. It's 2 dollars to get in, unless you're 10 years old or younger. All the activities are included.

