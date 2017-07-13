Fayette County man pleads guilty to killing wife - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County man pleads guilty to killing wife

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
On Thursday, July 13, 2017, a man from Smithers, WV admitted to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.  In Fayette County Circuit Court, Andrew W. Proctor pleaded guilty to killing his wife.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2016.  The victim, Crystal Proctor, 42, was not responding to treatment.  During the investigation, law enforcement officers found out that Andrew Proctor had hit Crystal in the abdomen with a blunt object.  She collapsed from the blow and later died at the hospital.

Proctor faces three to 15 years in prison.  He will be sentenced on Sept. 1, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

