Hearing Center Open House Coming to Beckley

How well do you hear? That's the question the Sam's Club Hearing Center wants to answer for you with an open house.

The open house is set for July 18-22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. State licensed hearing professional, Charles Kinnison, will be on hand to meet people as they stop by. There will be learning, fun, snacks, giveaways and other valuable information.

You're asked to bring your prescriptions for important information about that as well. Membership is not required to use the Sam's Club Hearing Center to get a comprehensive hearing test. There is a 90 day money back guarantee on all hearing aids that are fit at Sam's Club. The Hearing Center offers financing options.

"We want to help our members maintain control of their health decisions, and better hearing is a significant part of healthy living for our members and their immediate family. We want our members to minimize health risks and keep healthcare costs low for their families, pets, employees and themselves.," said a Sam's Club manager. "We are proud to have Charles Kinnison provide his services to our community and share his dedication to our team of Health Professionals. We look forward to working with him to provide our members with better hearing and the health and wellness solutions they expect from Sam's Club for many years to come."

