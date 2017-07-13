Mount Olive inmate pleads guilty to murder - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mount Olive inmate pleads guilty to murder

By Douglas Fritz
A stabbing at Mount Olive Correctional Center leads to another murder charge for Timothy R. Parsons.  Parsons pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.  

On Jan. 22, 2017, Parsons stabbed another inmate at Mount Olive with a shank.  The victim, Eugene Anderson was serving sentences for child sex and pornography. The two men apparently had a long history of disagreements, and Anderson had allegedly paid another inmate to attack Parsons.

Parsons is serving two life sentences for the murder of his wife and mother-in-law in Boone County back in 2012. He faces another 10 to 40 years in prison for the new murder charge.  He will be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2017.

