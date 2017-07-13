Oak Hill to hold public meeting on storm water management

The community is invited to attend a public meeting to discuss a storm water management program recently adopted by the City of Oak Hill, WV. The Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, is designed to improve the quality of storm water and lessen the impact on the streams into which they flow.

The program is being administered by the City of Oak Hill. Water sampling and inspections will be handled by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. According to City Manager, Bill Hannabass, public education, outreach, involvement and participation are crucial to the success of the MS4 program.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at noon. It will be held in the area of the Shoney's parking lot. There will also be discussion about the rain garden located at the edge of the lot.

Hannabass asked the public to attend the educational meeting and learn how they can help improve the local watershed. More information can be found at www.cityofoakhill.homestead.com or at City Hall on Kelly Avenue.