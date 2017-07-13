Capito helps advance VA bill to Appropriation Committee

The 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill went before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, July 13, 2017. It was advanced to the full committee on Wednesday, thanks in part to the vote of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

The bill provides record-level funding to improve veterans programs. According to Senator Capito, among those programs is money for the Office of Rural Health which provides resources to combat the opioid epidemic. That includes a pilot program to encourage agritherapy for veterans across the country. That is a program that is already being used in West Virginia at the Geezer Ridge Farm in Clay County.

"Keeping our promises to our veterans is a sacred trust we must always strive to achieve," said Sen. Capito. "By allocating resources to provide and improve care for the men and women who were willing to sacrifice for our freedoms, we recommit ourselves to ensuring their health and wellbeing are at the forefront of our nation's priorities."

The bill was approved unanimously by the committee on Thursday morning. The bill would provide the Department of Veterans Affairs $78.5 billion in discretionary funding. A list of other items included n the bill can be found at the appropriations committee's web site.