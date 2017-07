A terrifying scene unfolds on a busy freeway when a driver going the wrong way came dangerously close to other cars. The driver Cruiser going Southbound in the Northbound lanes on a freeway in Santa Clarita, California. The wrong way driver was bought to a very sudden stop when they slammed into a California Highway Patrol Officer head-on. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Amazingly no one was hurt in this incident.