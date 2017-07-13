City of Oak Hill Adopts Storm Water Management Program

A new Storm Water Management Program is adopted by the City of Oak Hill. This program is known as MS4, which stands for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System. This is a program designed to improve the quality of storm water and lessen the impact to the receiving streams.

A public meeting to discuss the program is set for Wednesday, July 19 at the Shoney's parking lot at noon. The program is administered by the City of Oak Hill and monitored through water sampling and inspections by the WVDEP.

One topic of discussion is the rain garden located at the edge of the commercial parking lot.

Educating the public, outreach, involvement and participation is vital for the success of MS4. Plans to attend this meeting and learn what can be done to help improve the local watershed are encouraged.