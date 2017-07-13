Raleigh and Wyoming County Programs Among Those Receiving Litter Control Grants

Two programs in Southern West Virginia are among several receiving litter control grants from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The grants are part of the 2018 Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan ( REAP) Litter Control Matching Grants.

Eighteen programs were approved for more $48,328.68 in funding. Money for the grants is generated through a Legislative Rule, "For unlawful disposal of litter, the circuit clerk shall deposit 50% of all civil penalties into the Litter Control Fund."

Here is which programs in our area received funding:

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $2,393.68 - The money will be used for safety equipment, supplies and signage for the litter control program.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 - The funding will be used for fuel, maintenance and uniforms for the litter control program,.