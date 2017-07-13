Investors: 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli was shady - and profitable

NEW YORK (AP) - A parade of government witnesses who say they were burned by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli have also had to admit they made hefty profits.



Prosecutors at a federal securities fraud trial that resumes Thursday say that doesn't matter because Shkreli lied repeatedly about what he was doing with their money.



They say he drove his hedge fund into the ground before digging himself out by starting a drug company that he raided to pay back investors.



Investors testified the eventual settlement deals included stock worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The defense hopes the windfalls make it hard to see his clients as victims.



Shkreli was arrested in 2015 after he already had gained notoriety by using his drug company to raise the price of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent.

