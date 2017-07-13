National French Fry Day - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

National French Fry Day

July 13 is National French Fry Day! Hot, crispy, and highly addictive - who doesn't love a handful of salty french fries? The exact origin of the not-so-healthy snack isn't clear. The earliest known reference to 'French fried potatoes is found in an English cookbook from 1856. Some believe the term 'French fries came, not from France, but from Belgium during the first World War - after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country. So whether you like them shoestring, curly or waffle, grab some ketchup and celebrate National French Fry Day!

