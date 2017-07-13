COOL VIDEO: London Museum Installs Whale Skeleton - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

COOL VIDEO: London Museum Installs Whale Skeleton

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
London, U.K. -

The Natural History Museum in London unveils a 25-meter long blue whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling of their main atrium.

This new installation is part of the biggest museum overhaul in the museum's 136-year history.

The whale even received a name. Hope was a female blue whale, and the museum said they want her to serve as a symbol of humanity's power to shape a sustainable future.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the museum's patron along with veteran English broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough attended the gala reception before the Friday June 13, 2017 opening.

