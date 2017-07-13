Police Find Cocaine in Cookie Monster Doll

A Florida man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities find cocaine inside a Cookie Monster doll.

Deputies in Monroe County, Fl said they stopped Camus McNair at a Marathon station because his car had tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

When McNair rolled down his window, police said they could smell Marijuana, and they proceeded to search McNair's car.

Inside, deputies found the Cookie Monster toy tucked into a backpack. Upon closer examination, police discovered a slit cut into the doll. When they opened the doll, they discovered 300 grams of cocaine.