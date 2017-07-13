Police Find Cocaine in Cookie Monster Doll - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police Find Cocaine in Cookie Monster Doll

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Connect
Monroe County, Fl -

A Florida man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities find cocaine inside a Cookie Monster doll.

Deputies in Monroe County, Fl said they stopped Camus McNair at a Marathon station because his car had tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

When McNair rolled down his window, police said they could smell Marijuana, and they proceeded to search McNair's car.

Inside, deputies found the Cookie Monster toy tucked into a backpack. Upon closer examination, police discovered a slit cut into the doll. When they opened the doll, they discovered 300 grams of cocaine.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.