McAuliffe heads to Governors Association meeting

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to head to Rhode Island for meetings with other governors on healthcare, cyber security and other issues.
McAuliffe is attending the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, which runs through Saturday.
As chairman of the NGA, McAuliffe will introduce Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before they speak to the group.
The NGA says it is expecting more than 30 governors to attend. Scheduled topics of discussion include international trade, the opioid epidemic and cybersecurity, which McAuliffe has made a priority for the group.
This will be McAuliffe's final NGA meeting. His term in office expires in January.

