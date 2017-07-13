Governor, Senate Leader battle over bathrooms - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Governor, Senate Leader battle over bathrooms

The state Senate's Republican leader in West Virginia says the Democratic governor is off base criticizing plans to renovate eight restrooms in the Capitol and its West Wing, saying the primary purpose is to bring them into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gov. Jim Justice says lawmakers performed poorly this year, that "taxpayers shouldn't pay them for a new outhouse, much less a new luxury bathroom," and the money should help fund drug treatment.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael says the cost of the long-delayed and needed renovations is $860,000 and it was beneath the governor "to be so crass and callous."
He notes the Legislature voted to transfer $22 million to create new addiction-treatment beds and facilities.

