Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

 The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts. The event will be conducted by Miners manager Tim Epling, his coaching staff, and other invited instructors.

The Miners have invited a long list of college coaches as well as representatives of the scouting departments of all 30 MLB teams to preview eligible recruits for their teams. Four of the teams in the Prospect League's Eastern Division (Butler Blue Sox, Champion City Kings, Chillicothe Paints, and West Virginia Miners) are expected to be providing selected players for the event but the gathering is also open for collegiate players not playing in the Prospect League and high school players (any scholastic year) to participate in front of the invited college and professional team representatives.

There is a fee of $75.00 per participant other than those players who are already a member of a 2017 Prospect League team roster.

Interested parties are asked to contact the front office of the West Virginia Miners either by e-mail at mktgwvminers@frontier.com or by telephone at 304-252-7233 with any further questions or to request a showcase registration form.

