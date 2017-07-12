Theater West Virginia Brings Hatfields McCoy's Center Stage - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Theater West Virginia Brings Hatfields McCoy's Center Stage

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
GRANDVIEW -

Theater West Virginia's Longtime hit ,Hatfields and McCoys is in Full Swing at Grandview.


Wednesday night people got a chance to name  their own price for tickets and enjoy the show. 
The Historic  performance features a new cast of 39 actors and actresses.
The theater company has been performing Hatfields and Mccoys for almost 50 years and the general manager says each year you can expect a different experience. 

"Folks come and if they have a dollar a person we take it they come in and get a seat if they have a 100 dollar ticket we take it and we smile and if they have a thousand dollar seat we let them talk on the stage but that's what we are doing it was important to our board  to not make finances a restrictive problem for someone to come in," Scott Hill said. 


You can catch the show each night at 7:30 throughout the weekend. 
For ticket information call  304-256-6800 or visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org.

