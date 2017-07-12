Firearms Stolen at Mini Mart in Fairdale

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering at Hartshorn's Mini Mart in Fairdale.

Investigators said the incident happened July 11, 2017 at around 12:40 a.m.

Deputies said two suspects broke into the store and stole several firearms and left the scene on foot.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that if you recognize anything about the suspects or have any information about this crime to contact 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.