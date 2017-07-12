Minor League Baseball Update

The West Virginia Miners (19-17), looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss at home, put on a defensive showcase against the Champion City Kings (22-15) on Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. After suffering a 12-6 loss, the Miners, lead by right-handed pitcher Michael Syrett, defeated Champion City 1-0.

Syrett earned a quality start with a stat line of: 6.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 0 runs, and 7 strikeouts. He threw 94 pitches. It was his first quality start in over a month. He lowers his ERA to 3.14 on the season.

The Miners picked up their one and only hit of the ballgame in the bottom of the first inning on a base hit from Austin Norman that hit Kings' pitcher Parker Thode and deflected in to left field. Eddy Gonzalez scored the team's only run after being waved home from 2nd base.

The Miners will host Champion City for one more game in Beckley on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Miners are 2.5 games behind Champion City in the East Division; they're 1.5 games behind the Butler Blue Sox for 2nd place in the division.

The Princeton Rays (7-13) defeated the Danville Braves (10-10) by a final of 17-6 on Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, WV. That total is the most runs scored by the Rays this season. The Rays were lead by first baseman Devin Davis who went 3-for-5 at the plate with 5 RBI. Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez went 4-for-6 scoring 4 runs and driving in 2 more.

The Rays will play two more (Thursday & Friday) against Danville who currently sits three games ahead of Princeton in the East Division.

The Bluefield Blue Jays (13-7) suffered only their second loss this month on Wednesday night after a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Greeneville Astros (13-6). Right-handed pitcher Graham Spraker took the loss after surrendering two runs in the top of the ninth in, what was, a tie ballgame. First baseman Ryan Noda lead the Blue Jays at the plate going 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season.

The Blue Jays will continue their 3-game series with the Astros tomorrow at Bowen Field.