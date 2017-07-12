FSU to Expand in Harrison County

Fairmont State University will have another presence in Harrison County.



FSU has leased the second floor of the Charles Point Convention and Visitors Bureau. FSU will begin offering classes at the location this fall.

The school has not decided which programs it will offer, but said it will have non-traditional hours.



Drew Pomeroy, Bridgeport CVB, said, "Higher education is a missing economic development component that we've had in Bridgeport, so we've had a desire to fulfill that need over the past few years and you know what better arrangement could we have than to engage with one of the leading institutions in the state for higher learning than Fairmont State University."



The CVB said the partnership was a natural next step because FSU plays baseball at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex, and the Mountain East Conference is headquartered in Bridgeport.