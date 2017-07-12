State Board of Education votes to keep Meadow Bridge High School open

The Fayette County School Board appeared before State Board of Education on Wednesday, July 12, speaking about Phase One of their school closure and consolidation plan. After the hearing, the state voted to approve all closures in the consolidation plan with the exception of Meadow Bridge High School.

The State Board heard testimony from 28 different speakers, and the state asked questions to Superintendent Terry George for an hour and a half.

Their reasoning to keep Meadow Bridge High School open was the distance for some people to travel is too long. Officials said it's in a "mountainous terrain" and with the extreme winters that area would see this is the safer option.

All other schools were approved to close, including:

Mount Hope Elementary

Rosedale Elementary

Fayetteville High School

Fayetteville Elementary

Gatewood Elementary

Ansted Middle School

Valley High School

Valley Elementary

In a statement, George said, "We are pleased with the action of the State School Board and with their vote, we will be moving forward with closures of Phase One."