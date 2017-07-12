Fayette County Sheriff's Department hosting "Deputies and Dogs"

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is hosting the inaugural "Deputies and Dogs" event starting Thursday, July 13, 2017. Members of the public are invited to attend and participate. Sheriff Mike Fridley and several of his Deputies will be serving free hot dogs to the community between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Thursday at the gazebo in Ansted across from the Shell station. Sheriff Fridley said this is a Community Outreach effort they'll be hosting throughout the summer.

Friday said the event is an opportunity for people to express any concerns they may have, provide information about criminal activity in their communities or just socialize with their local law enforcement officers. "Given the nation-wide trend of an increasing number of violent assaults on law enforcement officers, I feel that it is important for the Sheriff's Office to reach out and build and strengthen ties with the communities we serve," said Sheriff Fridley.