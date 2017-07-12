Clean-Up After The Classic

One of the biggest events in West Virginia has wrapped up for the year. Tournament leaders say the Greenbrier Classic had a great turnout this year.

Almost 30 thousand people registered for free badges, but they still don't have an exact number of how many people came out.

The Greenbrier spent months preparing for the event, and now they are working quickly to clean up.

"People were very respectful of the property and took care of it, there's always some cleanup to do, it will take two or three weeks to get it cleaned up," said Cam Huffman, Media Relations.

Now that the tournament is over, people are able to go out to the Old White TPC and experience it for themselves.