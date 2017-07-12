Clean-Up After The Classic - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Clean-Up After The Classic

Posted: Updated:
By Destiney Burt, Reporter
Connect

 One of the biggest events in West Virginia has wrapped up for the year.  Tournament leaders say the Greenbrier Classic had a great turnout this year.
 Almost 30 thousand people registered for free badges, but they still don't have an exact number of how many people came out.

The Greenbrier spent months preparing for the event, and now they are working quickly to clean up.

"People were very respectful of the property and took care of it, there's always some cleanup to do, it will take two or three weeks to get it cleaned up," said Cam Huffman, Media Relations. 

Now that the tournament is over, people are able to go out to the Old White TPC and experience it for themselves. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.