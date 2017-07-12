Local Camp Offers Kids Outdoor Skills

Children are learning about the outdoors at day camp this week. The Greenbrier Scout Day Camp is teaching campers practical outdoor skills.

Kids are saddling up for the Wild Wild West theme day camp in Greenbrier County. While they're there kids will learn how to rough it and survive in the wild.

This is an event that has been going on for more than thirty years.

"It's tradition, getting kids involved in the outdoors, learning to love and appreciate nature and having something fun to do in the summer," said Emily Shirey, Camp Director.

This experience isn't just for children, teenagers are also helping out their younger campers and learning valuable lesson along the way.

"We've got teenagers and we're working on developing leaders so everybody is growing, everybody is learning and having a great time," said Shirey.

While kids are there they'll learn about edible plants, starting a fire, and all the other skills they need to make it in the wilderness.

"It's different, it's not school, they are outside they are having a great time, they're getting dirty, there's no homework, they can have fun with their friends and they're meeting other kids," Shirey said.

This camp has been a community effort, everything that's involved has been donated from local people and businesses.