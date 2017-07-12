WV Miners encouraging kids to read

Players from the Miners Baseball Team visited the Beckley site of the Energy Express Camp on July 12th. The players read books and played games with the campers.

Camp supervisor, Bethany Guyuax, said having the Miners visit the camp was a great way to inspire the kids and have some fun while learning.

"They see adults that they look up to and they see they're doing this and I want to do it too. Especially when its reading and writing because those are school subjects and normally that's the boring stuff that they don't want to do. But when they see adults that they look up to get excited about it, they get excited too and it makes a big difference," said Guyuax.

Energy express is a summer long program that focuses on reading and nutrition. The goal of this camp is to keep kids learning during the summer months.