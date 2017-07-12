Internet sex crimes: warning signs from law enforcement

Children are the most likely to be targeted in internet sex crimes

Internet sex crimes have become more prevalent in today's world of social media.

These crimes are not just a problem for celebrities. West Virginia State Trooper, Jillian Yeager, warned that children are the most vulnerable.

"Social media and the internet have become so big that its easy for someone outside to target children and it happens every day," said Yeager.

Trooper Yeager also said there are certain things parents should monitor when it comes to their children and the internet.

"Definitely watch for some of the apps that children can download. A lot of it is games they can get where someone from the outside can enter the chat room and speak to your child when you think they can just be playing a game," Yeager explained.

The West Virginia State Legislature passed a law in April, 2017, which made it illegal for people to post sexually explicit content without the consent of the individual in the photo or video. Those convicted of this crime could face up to three years in prison and pay up to $10,000 in fines.