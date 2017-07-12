YMCA Hosting Swimming Championships This Weekend

Swimmers from across the state will be in Beckley this weekend.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will be hosting the West Virginia Course Swimming Championships. It's happening from July 12 to July 16 at New River Park Pool. The public is welcome and encouraged to come out and support these swimmers. There will be races of many distances.

"This is years of hard work, culminating in one weekend, for many of these swimmers will be their last meet and they will be leaving on college scholarships, looking at Olympic trials in four years for a lot of these kids, it's a big deal," said, Ashley Peters.



Friday's event will start at five in the evening and end at seven thirty. Saturday and Sunday's events will start at nine in the morning and end at 3 in the afternoon.

