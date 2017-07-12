Sewage Backup Leaves Raleigh County Couple Begging For Help

A local couple begs private contractor for help after a sewage causes problems in their home.

They told us they've called Homeserve multiple times a week to get the contractors to come out and fix the problem. They say they have been told multiple times someone will come to fix the problem, but they never do.

Gwen and John Grant have been living in these conditions for almost a month. That's because of a sewage leak that has backed up into their home.

It's gotten so bad, they can't even take a shower.

Gwen Grant, told us, "It's kind of a chore to have to take a bath in the sink you don't get in it but you know you got to run water two or three times to try and get your body clean from head to toe."

Thousands of bugs are taking over their home because of the backup. The couple tells us they've been consistently calling the service they have a contract with for almost 3 years.

The company is called Homeserve, an independent company that works with cities and towns to offer maintenance and repair services.

"They always say well we're coming, we have somebody, we got to get another contractor, we got nobody, we don't have anybody," said, Mrs.Grant.

Gwen Grant told us they pay their monthly bills to the service and they can't get the help.

"How come we can't get this situation underway, resolved? It's going to be a real mess even more whenever they do come or somebody comes," Mrs. Grant told us.

We reached out to Homeserve, and Myles Meehan, SVP Public Relations spokesperson, said, quote:

" HomeServe regrets the significant inconvenience the Grant's have endured with their sewer line.

We are investigating what has caused this lengthy delay in making repairs.

This clearly does not live up to our high standards or promise of delivering a prompt high quality customer experience.

We will work to make sure that the Grant's repairs are done to their satisfaction as quickly as possible."