Six women arrested in Bluefield, WV prostitution sting

Officers with the Bluefield, WV Police Department spent the evening on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 cracking down on prostitution in the city. A total of six women were arrested in the area around Bluefield Avenue and Tree Street.

Among the suspects are Rhonda Blankenship, 47, Jamie Cook, 33, Brittany Simpkins, 20, and Kala Mae Thurman, 26, all of Bluefield. Mary Bourne, 49, of Montcalm and Heaven Forren, 22, of Hinton were also arrested. They are all being charged with Engaging in Prostitution within the City.

The women were arraigned on Wednesday morning. They are being held in the Bluefield City Jail.