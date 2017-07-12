Kentucky notary charged in murder retrial's forged petition

Eds: APNewsNow.



NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky notary faces charges in connection with forged signatures on a petition to move a high-profile murder retrial.



News outlets report Brittany Young pleaded not guilty to 28 counts of felony forgery on Tuesday. Police documents show that Young confessed to collecting only three authentic signatures for the petition to move Shayna Hubers' retrial out of northern Kentucky. Police records show Young's employer returned 156 signatures. Prosecutors say only 38 were legitimate.



Hubers was convicted of killing her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, in 2015, but the conviction was overturned when a juror was found to be a convicted felon. Huber's attorneys David Eldridge and Jeff Lawson had said they were unaware of the forgeries.



Young is scheduled for a court hearing Aug. 21. Hubers' retrial is scheduled for January 2018.

