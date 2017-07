If you are tired of the robotic voice telling you to turn right or left when you're driving listen up! You can now listen to directions in your own voice instead! The navigation app Waze is expanding a new feature to iPhones. They are working on letting people record their voices and share those recordings with family and friends to use to voice their app. Waze is also working with high-profile you-tube stars to help them record their voice to give directions to fans.