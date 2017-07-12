Energy Express to hold school supply drive

It may seem too soon to think about going back to school, but the Energy Express program in Fayette County is getting a head start. They are holding a school supply drive at the Dollar Tree in Oak Hill, WV on Friday, July 14, 2017. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Energy Express works with children from all over Fayette County, including Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Montgomery, Gauley Bridge and Beards Fork. They are looking for paper, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, scissors and markers. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The supplies will be distributed to children to ensure they have all the materials they will need for the upcoming school year. Energy Express is a summer program designed to prevent local students from falling behind academically over the summer break.