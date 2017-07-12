Man found dead on William and Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man found dead at the College of William and Mary has been identified.



College of William and Mary spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan says 54-year-old Lonnie E. Dove was found dead on the grounds of the Dillard Complex on Friday. Officials say foul play is not suspected, but the medical examiner will make the final determination.



News outlets report campus police began a death investigation after Dove's body was found by a passer-by.



Seurattan says the family has been notified.

