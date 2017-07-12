CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado Touches Down in Iowa - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado Touches Down in Iowa

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Conroy, IA -

A tornado touched down in eastern Iowa on Tuesday July 11, 2017. Video captured by Aaron Meyer showed the tornado rolling through fields near Conroy, IA.

The tornado ripped trees and debris from the landscape and tossed them into the air. No injuries were reported following the tornado touching down, but emergency management officials in the area said the tornado damaged outbuildings and homes in the area.

Utility officials said the storm knocked out power to 26 hundred customers in Iowa County.

