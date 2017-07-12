1 Trillion Ton Iceberg Breaks from Antarctic Ice Shelf

A 1 trillion ton iceberg broke from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica, according to researchers at Swansea University.



The iceberg calved from the shelf between July 10 and July 12. Scientists estimate the iceberg's volume is twice that of Lake Erie.



Despite its massive size, the iceberg was already floating before it calved, and will likely have no immediate impact on sea level, but the iceberg made up 12 percent of the Larsen C shelf.



“We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometers of ice," Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University said. "We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and the fate of this huge iceberg."



The remaining ice shelf will regrow, but researchers have shown that a new ice shelf will potentially be less stable.



“In the ensuing months and years, the ice shelf could either gradually regrow, or may suffer further calving events which may eventually lead to collapse – opinions in the scientific community are divided. Our models say it will be less stable, but any future collapse remains years or decades away," Professor Luckman said.



There is also a risk that Larsen C may eventually disintegrate like its neighbor, Larsen B, which broke down in 2002 after a similar event in 1995.

Scientists at Swansea University report they are not linking this event to climate change.



“Although this is a natural event, and we're not aware of any link to human-induced climate change, this puts the ice shelf in a very vulnerable position. This is the furthest back that the ice front has been in recorded history. We're going to be watching very carefully for signs that the rest of the shelf is becoming unstable," Dr. Martin O’Leary, a Swansea University glaciologist said.