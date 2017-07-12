Health center in Beckley to get $2M in federal funding - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Health center in Beckley to get $2M in federal funding

Posted: Updated:

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says Community Health Systems in Beckley has received more than $2 million to health care services to rural West Virginians.

The grant is from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. According to Jenkins, the clinic and others like it fill a gap for low-income residents who need consistent access to care in southern West Virginia.

The state's congressional delegation last week announced another $19 million from the federal agency would fund primary care services at 12 other clinics across the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.