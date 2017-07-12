Community Health Systems receives $2M grant

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says Community Health Systems in Beckley has received more than $2 million to health care services to rural residents.

The grant is from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

According to Jenkins, the clinic and others like it fill a gap for low-income residents who need consistent access to care in southern West Virginia.

The state's congressional delegation last week announced another $19 million from the federal agency would fund primary care services at 12 other clinics across the state.