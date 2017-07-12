Community Health Systems receives $2M grant - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Community Health Systems receives $2M grant

West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says Community Health Systems in Beckley has received more than $2 million to health care services to rural residents.
The grant is from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
According to Jenkins, the clinic and others like it fill a gap for low-income residents who need consistent access to care in southern West Virginia.
The state's congressional delegation last week announced another $19 million from the federal agency would fund primary care services at 12 other clinics across the state.

