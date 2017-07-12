Raleigh County man among three appointed to Marshall Board of Governors

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed three men to four-year terms on the Marshall University Board of Governors.

The university announced Tuesday they are R. Woodrow Duba of Daniels, James L. Farley of Cincinnati and Patrick J. Farrell of Huntington. Their terms expire June 30, 2021.

Duba, who replaces Dale Lowther on the board, is general manager of Beaver Coal Co. Ltd. in Beckley.

Farley succeeds Phillip Cline. Farley is president of Nursing Care Management of America Inc. in Cincinnati.

Farrell owns Service Pump & Supply in Huntington. He replaces Edward Howard III.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said he looks forward to welcoming the new members and praised the three departing members for the time and energy given to Marshall.