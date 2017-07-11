Princeton Rescue Squad holds EMT graduation ceremony

On Tuesday afternoon the Princeton Rescue Squad held a graduation ceremony for the students who successfully completed their EMT program. After completing 230 hours of class, 15 students will go on to take the State EMT exam on Thursday.

It's a day graduate Josiah Nieto is anxiously awaiting.

"I've had some great experiences doing some ride time on the ambulances. I've met some very interesting patients that I've formed relationships with during the short time I've been with them," Nieto said.

Nieto is a Mercer County native and hopes to work as an EMT right in his hometown. While he's ready to begin working, he's planning to further his education and go on to medical school in the fall.

"Not only will this be an accomplishment in terms of completing the course, but it will lead to more experience with a career and a job treating patients and handling myself in some of the most stressful situations," Nieto added.

Not only do the students have more medical experience, but they're also trained in how to properly serve their community. It's the sense of community service Sister Kathleen Limber says is one of the most important aspects of being an emergency responder.

"We tell them 10% of it is truly emergency, medical and the majority of it is serving the community in the area of those emergency calls," said Princeton rescue Squad Education Director Kathleen Limber.