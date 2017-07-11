West Virginia Lottery Films Commercial in Lewisburg

A small city in our area is getting a lot of attention this week. Today is day two of filming for the West Virginia Lottery in Lewisburg.

The production crew is filming a series of three 30 second commercials this week. This production is meant to stimulate the local economy and offer jobs and experience to West Virginians. Many teenagers and young adults were able to work as crew for this film to gain experience in the production industry.

"The lottery believes in using West Virginia resources and giving back to the state, so the dollars that they invest in this commercial go to working people here in West Virginia," said Bill Hogan, Producer.

The West Virginia Lottery has two days left of filming their three 30 second commercials. The commercials will air in the fall.