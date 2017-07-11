Man charged after search leads to “Gray Death” seizure

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after Dare County Authorities say a search warrant lead to the seizure of what is believed to be “Gray Death.”

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says a task force searched a home on West Durham Street in Kill Devil Hills last Friday, finding two ounces of this substance.

Authorities say “Gray Death” is a mix of carfentinal, fentanyl and heroin and can be a “high-potency recipe for death.”

Carfentinal, which authorities say is 100 times more potent than Fentanyl, is used a tranquilizer for large animals including elephants. By comparison, Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin.

The “Gray Death” mixture is described as looking like gray concrete found in chunks or powder form. The sheriff’s office says this would be the first seizure of “Gray Death” in Dare County.

Mark Allen Thompson, 56, is facing felony charges of trafficking in opium or heroin, sell or deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Thompson is being held in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.