Girls are breaking into STEM fields

WVU Tech is hosting its third annual STEM Summer Academy for Girls. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The week-long program teaches high school students lessons in chemical and mechanical engineering, science, and robotics. Winfield High School student, Liyah Bady, believed this camp would give her the confidence to choose a career path in a field heavily dominated by men.

"Just realizing what we do and what we don't like and knowing that these opportunities are here for us, and so its very nice and very eye opening that I don't have to be restricted to a certain occupation when I grow up," Bady said.

The students will also learn how to conduct their own experiments and compete in a competition at the end of the week. This camp was free for all of the girls thanks to Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc.