First Lady Reads to Children At Rainelle Elementary

First Lady Cathy Justice opened the doors of imagination for students at Rainelle Elementary School. This is a part of the eight week Energy Express program which provides summer learning experience and a meal for the day.

"It gives the children a place to make their skills better throughout the summer, it gives them a place to come and have wholesome good food which is a very important thing now and we just want to encourage them to use their imagination," said First Lady Cathy Justice.

Every summer energy express helps kids fire up their reading. Many kids decrease in their reading level over the summer which is why Energy Express aims to stimulate summer reading.

"Sometimes you lose what you gain throughout the year,so we are really encouraging reading, to keep reading throughout the summer so that you'll be a little ahead when the school starts in the fall," said First Lady Cathy Justice.

Justice says programs like this are an important way for students to fuel their minds and bodies.

"Its really a hands on experience and they're reading and they're getting nice food to come here during the summer months and it's just a good experience for everyone here," First Lady Cathy Justice said.

Due to recent budget cuts by the West Virginia legislature, Justice hopes the program will be able to continue because of the significant impact it has on the kids.