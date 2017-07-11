Photographer Searches for Couple Married in WV

ANSTED, WV (WOWK) - People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.

Photographer PatricianSnaps made his annual trip to Hawk's Nest in Ansted, West Virginia when he stumbled into a wedding and captured the moment silently on October 22nd, 2016.

PatricianSnaps said he was not affiliated with the party in the photo, and he had no previous knowledge of it. PatricianSnaps does not have any information about the couple but assumes they're from central West Virginia.

According to PatricianSnaps, the couple didn't have a photographer present, and he would love for them to have this photo to remember their special moment.

He posted the photo on Facebook, hoping that the couple of a friend of the couple would stumble upon it.