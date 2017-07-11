Delays expected on Stanaford Road in Beckley - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Delays expected on Stanaford Road in Beckley

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Drivers should expect delays on a highly traveled road in Beckley this week. In a press release, the West Virginia Division of Highways advised that Stanaford Road, WV 41, will be reduced to one lane between Pine Lodge Drive and Stanaford Mine Road beginning Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

West Virginia Paving will be performing milling and paving operations and will have flaggers in place to direct traffic. The travelling public should expect delays in this area.

