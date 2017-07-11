WV Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Relat - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WV Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Relative

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN (WBOY) - A man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped male relative, police said.

A woman and her daughter, who live in the residence on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, were at a gas station. When they came home, the woman found her mentally handicapped son bent over the bed by Shawn Swiger, 28, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

The woman called police when she found Swiger attempting to assault her son, police said.

Swiger is charged with third-degree sexual assault.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.