WV Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally Handicapped Relative

MORGANTOWN (WBOY) - A man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped male relative, police said.

A woman and her daughter, who live in the residence on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, were at a gas station. When they came home, the woman found her mentally handicapped son bent over the bed by Shawn Swiger, 28, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

The woman called police when she found Swiger attempting to assault her son, police said.

Swiger is charged with third-degree sexual assault.