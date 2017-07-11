Man pleads guilty to killing eagle that ate fish from pond - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Man pleads guilty to killing eagle that ate fish from pond

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle because he was upset that the bird was taking fish from his pond.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says in a statement that 62-year-old Allen Thacker of Smithfield pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful taking of a bald eagle.

Prosecutors say Thacker admitted in court documents to shooting eagle and then running over it with an all-terrain vehicle because he was mad the bird was hunting in a pond on his property. They say Thacker first tried to scare the eagle away with a warning shot and killed the bird when that didn't work.

Thacker faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when he's sentenced in October.

Thacker's attorney did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

