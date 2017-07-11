Knowing Your Credit Score Can Save You Money

The more you know about your credit score the more power you have over building it, protecting it and saving money over time.

Your credit score can effect your whole life; from buying cars, to houses and credit cards. Finance specialists say, you should always keep your credit up.

A good score will get you the best rates and and can mean lower insurance payments. The best way to get your credit score up is to pay up.



Debra Quesenberry, Finance Manager at Lewis Nissan said, "Generally pay your bills on time. People I think one of the misconceptions is that even your power bill, your electric bills and insufficient checks that you don't pay goes on your credit."



Having bad credit can cost you more in the long run, especially when you go to buy a house or a car. Companies will charge you more knowing you don't pay your bills on time, especially medical bills. A late payment to your doctor can take your score down 50 points.



Financers want to remind younger people if you want to build credit you want to start now.

7/11/17