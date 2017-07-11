Nicholas County Deputies investigate suspicious death - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Nicholas County Deputies investigate suspicious death

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Emergency responders were called to a home in Lockwood, WV on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.  They arrived at 1:30 p.m. and found a 14-year-old girl who was not responding to treatment.  The teen was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center where she was later declared dead.  The victim is not being identified since she was a minor.

The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.  Investigators with the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are treating the death as suspicious.

